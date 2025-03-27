TN to procure 6,000 MW of electricity to meet peak demand in April, May

CHENNAI: Minister for Electricity V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday said that 6,000 MW of power will be procured in April and May at an average cost of Rs 8 to Rs 9 per unit to meet the peak demand in the morning and evening.

“We expect the peak power demand to cross 22,000 MW during the ensuing summer period. Last year, the state witnessed an all-time high peak demand of 20,840 MW. As per the direction of the CM, we have floated a tender to procure power through a transparent process to meet the power demand in April and May to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” he told reporters after reviewing the preparation to meet the summer power demand with the senior officials including TNEB chairman and managing director Dr J Radhakrishnan here.

At the review meeting, the utility projected that the peak power demand would touch 19,500 MW in March, 21,943 MW in April and 22,079 MW in May.

He said that to meet the future power demands, the utility has already taken up the construction of 7000 MW capacity thermal power projects, including North Chennai Thermal Power Project phase 3, Udangudi, Ennore SEZ and Uppur. "We have a plan to take up 14,500 MW pumped storage projects and 2000 MW Battery Energy Storage System," he said.

On the delay in the solar power projects announced two years ago, he said that lands have to be identified for setting up the solar plant. He added that district collectors have identified 2,300 acres of land. He said that to take up all the power projects requires huge funds. "The state government has allocated Rs 52,000 crore for the utility in the last four years. We have to mobilise funding for the power projects and then get clearance from the finance department to take the projects," he said, adding that the utility expected to reduce its losses to Rs 330 crore this fiscal year.

When asked about the worker shortage faced at the sub-stations, the Minister said that nearly one-third of the sanctioned posts were remaining vacant. "We have asked them to identify the crucial posts to be filled up after taking the permission of the finance department," he said.

To a question about not accepting the energy meter brought by consumers, Senthilbalaji said that the utility has placed an order to procure 10 lakh consumer meters. "There is no shortage of consumer meters," he said.





