TN to launch special diabetes treatment programme for pregnant women next week

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will launch a dedicated diabetes screening and treatment programme for pregnant women next week at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Friday. The Minister said the State is prioritising early detection of gestational diabetes as a critical step to protect both expectant mothers and newborns from long-term complications.

Speaking at the World Diabetes Day event organised by the Health and Family Welfare department at Kalaivanar Arangam here, he said Tamil Nadu continues to stand at the forefront of India’s diabetes care framework. “Though India has 36 states and Union Territories, only Tamil Nadu offers structured and comprehensive treatment for first-stage diabetes,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that the upcoming programme for pregnant women will mark a significant expansion of maternal health services. “Since diabetes during pregnancy can affect both the mother and child, we are introducing a specialised early-stage screening and treatment system. This exclusive programme will commence within a week at ICH at Egmore and will screen the every pregnant women during their eighth week of pregnancy,” he said.

Highlighting the State’s strong diabetes surveillance system, the Minister pointed out that 58 lakh people have been newly identified with diabetes, while more than 1.13 crore individuals with diabetes and hypertension are receiving continuous, structured treatment.

Subramanian also announced that first-level diabetes treatment for children will soon be introduced in three more medical colleges, alongside the State’s ongoing diabetic foot-care programme.

Reflecting on his personal experience, he said he has managed diabetes for three decades through disciplined lifestyle practices such as long-distance daily walking. “This condition can be controlled with commitment,” he said, urging the public to stay vigilant.

He added that Tamil Nadu’s flagship “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” scheme has transformed access to healthcare, delivering doorstep services to over 2.5 crore beneficiaries. The scheme is set to cross its 2.5 croreth beneficiary in the next few days, he noted.

Earlier, Subramanian released an awareness video and booklet on diabetes and administered a public pledge. Over 2,000 PHCs have been instructed to begin diabetes testing at 7 a.m. every day.