TN to launch 'houses' named after landscapes in Sangam literature across govt and aided schools

CHENNAI: To instill leadership quality and a spirit of teamwork, the School Education Department for the first time will be introducing “house systems” in government and aided schools.

The ‘house system’ programme will be officially launched by the department minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a Nungambakkam school on November 20.

The house system programme, which is being introduced in all state-run schools, will have students from all classes segregated into different groups.

The school education department has named groups divided into five categories as Kuruji, Mullai, Marudham, Neidhal and Paalai.

Commenting on this, a teacher of a primary school said, “The house system programme is new to government school students. Here, students from classes 1 to 12 in the case of higher secondary school will be segregated into five of the groups mentioned and various activities will be conducted within and between these groups of the school.”

Additionally, in the case of primary school, the groups will be separated with students from classes 1 to 5 and in the case of middle schools, the groups will have students from 1 to 8, the teacher said.

The students segregated into five different groups will be assessed based on parametres like punctuality, learning ability, and participation in different forums and art festivals.

“The score on these aspects will be calculated and the total score will be taken into account to declare the well-performing group as the winner for the academic year,” a teacher said.