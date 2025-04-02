TN to introduce monthly electricity billing from August following smart meter installations

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to implement monthly electricity billing for domestic users starting from August 2025, following the installation of smart meters.

This shift from the current practice of bimonthly billing comes after growing demands from various stakeholders for more frequent billing.

According to a Maalaimalar report, during a recent budget discussion, Minister Senthilbalaji assured that the monthly billing system would be introduced after the installation of smart meters.

Officials from the electricity department confirmed that a tender has been issued for the installation of smart meters across the state, and work is progressing with 5 to 6 companies expected to be awarded contracts for the task.

As part of this initiative, Tamil Nadu is set to install 3 crore smart meters across the state, with the first phase focusing on 1 crore domestic connections.

These homes will be the first to experience the new monthly billing process.

Government plans to begin this process on a trial basis in areas where smart meters are already in place, allowing for smoother implementation statewide.

The new system is expected to offer better accuracy in readings and allow consumers to track their electricity usage on a monthly basis, leading to more manageable billing and increased transparency.

With this change, Tamil Nadu will join several other states in modernising its electricity metering system and streamlining the billing process for residents.