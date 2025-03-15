TN to get 2 electronics manufacturing clusters at Rs 1,112 crore

CHENNAI: Union IT and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said two electronics manufacturing clusters with investment of Rs 1,112 crore at Pillaipakkam and Manalur are being set up.

These are large electronics manufacturing clusters that would give impetus to the sector.

In fact, when PM Narendra Modi took charge, electronics manufacturing was at a nascent stage.

"Today, it is the second largest export item in the country overtaking many of the conventional industries," he said in his address as Chief guest at the Zetwerk manufacturing facility inauguration here.

This stupendous growth has been possible due to clear thinking and focused implementation, Vaishnaw said.

Thanking all the states for their efforts, the minister said growth of sectors such as electronics, telecom, railways, must be kept out of politics as the intent is to benefit people.

State and the Centre must work in tandem to achieve success, he said, adding TN's railway budget had increased substantially to Rs 6,000 crore plus now as compared to the miniscule allotment in the days of UPA regime.

"Work gets done by constantly following up," on flyover, underpass, railway lines etc, Vaishnaw said.

He said if the state took one step, the government would match it by many strides.

Vaishnaw also called for focus on design economy.

Earlier, in his address, TN industry minister TRB Rajaa said TN is among the hardware hubs of India backed by talent pool and skill sets.

"TN manufactures For India, showcases for the world," he said, adding the southern state has laid the foundation for India's manufacturing story as it had built it’s talent base a century ago.

TN's focus on education, inclusive and distributed growth had augured well, the industry minister said, lauding Vaishnaw for portraying India as a unified front at the latest Davos World Economic Forum unlike in the past when each state would put up its own pavilion in its attempts to attract investments.

As per him, TN is among the most urbanised states in the country backed by excellent infrastructure (hard and soft).

Industrial clusters are already formed with the EMS cluster in Sriperumbadur. The Rs 500 crore semi conductor park in Coimbatore is another major advantage for TN, as the state contributes 36 per cent of India’s electronics exports.

From $3.1 billion in one year (2021-22), it touched $9.56 billion in 2024.

Having already breached $11.5 billion in March, Rajaa exuded confidence on TN easily going past the $13 billion target this year in electronics.