TN to find ways to get rid of textile waste in Tirupur

CHENNAI: With about 73,000 MT of mixed salt accumulated in the Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in Tirupur, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to conduct research activities to dispose of the waste generated from the textile processing industry even as the Centre and the State also sanctioned Rs 703 crore for 18 additional CETPs.



Accordingly, the State government is also focusing on setting up CETPs with “Zero Liquid Discharge” (ZLD) facilities and other advanced technology in textile clusters to arrest pollution and ensure a green and clean environment.

A senior official from Handlooms and Textiles Department told DT Next that the Centre and the State government have sanctioned Rs 703.29 crore to establish 18 CETPs with ZLD systems in Tiruppur and upgradation of existing CETPs.

“This effort ensures sustainable production and sustained employment opportunities thus significantly contributing to the district’s knitwear and garment industry and overall economic development,” he added. Stating that approximately 73,000 MT of accumulated mixed waste salt is kept in the premises of CETPs posing severe hazards to health and environment, he said, “it is essential to address it immediately”.

The official said that it was necessary to intervene with an advanced and cost-effective waste treatment system at the earliest. Claiming that a scientific committee was constituted to finalise the technology provider to eliminate the concurrent reject and accumulated mixed hazardous salts in CETPs, he said “The panel has held various deliberations and it is in the process of finalising the appropriate technology”.

The official said that the committee will also prescribe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for establishing new CETPs and cost-effective operation and maintenance of existing CETPs.