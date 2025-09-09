TN to fill over 4,600 vacant seats in Allied Healthcare Certificate courses through district-level admission and walk-in drive

CHENNAI: The Health and Family Welfare department has announced a district-level admission and walk-in process to fill a large number of vacant seats in Allied Healthcare Certificate courses for the academic year 2025–26. Of the 5,944 sanctioned seats across government medical colleges and allied institutions, only 1,316 were filled during the centralized counselling held in August, leaving 4,628 seats vacant.

To address the shortfall, the government has directed all district collectors and medical colleges to conduct admissions at the local level, followed by walk-in enrolment for remaining vacancies. Admissions will be made strictly on merit, in line with the State’s reservation policy, including a 5% quota for differently abled candidates. Students admitted to these courses are also likely to benefit from the ‘Vetri Nichayam’ scheme.

Applications will be accepted till September 12, and the provisional merit list will be published on September 16. Selected candidates will join on September 20, while walk-in admissions for leftover seats will begin on September 22. The process will be completed by September 30, with courses commencing on October 6.

The Vice Principal of each medical college will serve as the nodal officer for admissions, working with district administrations and the School Education department. Application forms will be available online and at district help desks, while provisions are in place for differently abled and remote candidates to submit by post.

The admission process will require original certificates for verification, and allotment orders will be issued under the Dean’s signature. Officials have been instructed to ensure fair, transparent, and time-bound admissions across all districts.