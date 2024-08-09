TN to experience rainy weekend with thunderstorms: RMC

CHENNAI: As parts of Chennai received light showers on Thursday, several other districts in the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Meanwhile, Chennai city may continue to witness light to moderate spells of rain over the weekend.

With moderate westerlies and southwesterlies prevailing over lower tropospheric levels, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Friday and Saturday, the RMC forecast predicted. It added that the wind speed will likely reach 30-40 kmph at isolated places across the state for the next two days (Friday and Saturday).

The weather department also predicted that heavy rain will likely occur at isolated places on Sunday over hill areas in the following districts: Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri.

The Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Perambalur districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Monday.

As sky conditions remain partly cloudy in Chennai, the city might receive light to moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow.

The RMC also added that the city’s maximum temperature will likely be around 36° Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26-27° Celsius.

Additionally, as the state sees an active phase of thunderstorms, weather blogger K Srikanth stated that thunderstorms may be experienced over interior parts of Tamil Nadu between the next week and last up to 10 days. Rains over coastal areas like Chennai will be dependent on storm movement. However, he added that the state may experience regular rains when southwest monsoon picks up during the second fortnight of August.