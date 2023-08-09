TN to emulate KFON model, Min PTR visits Kerala to study project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu Minister for IT and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan on Tuesday reached Kerala to study the LDF government’s ambitious KFON project that provides free internet connections for poor families.

The first phase of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project, aimed at providing free internet connections to families living below the poverty line in the State, was launched recently by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiagarajan visited Vijayan at the assembly complex here and sought details of the progress of the implementation of the multi-crore initiative, a CMO statement here said.

The neighbouring State is planning to implement the initiative under the title Tamil Nadu Fibre Optic Network, it said.

The KFON project is intended to provide quality internet free of cost to the poor, and at affordable rates to others.