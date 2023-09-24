TN to begin survey of differently-abled people from Sep 29 to create database

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will conduct a comprehensive survey of the differently-abled people in the State from September 25 to create their database in the state.

Tamil Nadu Directorate for Welfare of the Differently Abled will be conducting the survey. The first phase of the survey will be conducted in Chennai, Tiruchi, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, and Cuddalore districts and will conclude in October. The department will conduct the survey of the remaining districts in October and November and is expecting to conclude the survey in December.

The survey will focus on the basic information about the disabilities as also on the family background, financial condition, educational qualifications, etc.

The survey, according to senior officials, will be more comprehensive than that was conducted in 2011.

The survey is conducted as part of the RIGHTS project of Tamil Nadu and supported financially by the World Bank. It is to be noted that the RIGHTS project aims to increase inclusivity, accessibility, and opportunities for differently-abled people. As per the World Bank estimates, 1.18 million people in Tamil Nadu have disabilities and 45 per cent are illiterate. Only 26.5 per cent have finished secondary education

The project is aimed at providing training and livelihood opportunities for disabled people with special emphasis on the female disabled population in the state.

A total of 600 women volunteers from the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women are undergoing training to conduct the survey in Chennai.