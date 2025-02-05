TN to add 11,191 MW in thermal, renewable and atomic energy generation capacity in 2 years: MoS Naik

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to add 11,191 MW in thermal, renewable, and atomic energy generation capacity over the next two years, said Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik.

Responding to a question raised by DMK's Rajya Sabha MP R Girirajan regarding steps to increase the State's power generation capacity, Naik said Tamil Nadu would see the commissioning of 3,440 MW of thermal power capacity, along with 500 MW from Pumped Storage Plants within the next two years. Currently, the total installed power generation capacity of the State stands at 41,741 MW.

Naik added that 2,500 MW of nuclear power capacity is expected to be commissioned in the central sector, of which 1,251.8 MW would be allocated to Tamil Nadu.

In the coming years, the State is also anticipated to add about 6,900 MW of renewable capacity aided by government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, and the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme for offshore wind energy projects.

Tangedco has outlined plans to commission thermal power projects, including North Chennai Stage III (800 MW), Udangudi Stage I (2X660 MW), and Ennore SEZ (2X660 MW) within the next two years.

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive 1,251 MW once the 2X1000 MW Kudankulam Stage III and IV and the 500 MW Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam are commissioned.