TN: Tiruchirapalli police arrest headmaster for assaulting class 10 student

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchirapalli District Police on Monday arrested the headmaster (HM) of a Government Higher Secondary School for assaulting a Class 10 student causing fracture to his hand.

Police said K.Chandramohan (60), HM of Pappapatti Government Higher Secondary School at Thottiyam assaulted and twisted the right hand of S.Jagan (15), after the victim accidentally dropped broomsticks on his car, while cleaning the classroom on the first floor on Friday last.

The HM’s car was parked on the ground.

The student was given first aid at Thottiyam government hospital and later admitted to a private hospital at nearby Musiri.

Based on a complaint from the parents of the student, the Thottiyam police registered a case against Chandramohan under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and also under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and arrested him.

Meanwhile, education department officials visited the school and held inquiries with the students and teachers of the school about the incident.

A departmental action will be taken against the erring HM, after a detailed inquiry, said senior officials of the department.