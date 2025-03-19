TN Textbook Corporation officials dismissed, suspended in fraud case

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTB&ESC) has taken strict action against officials accused of misappropriating student textbooks for illegal sales on Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Madurai Regional Officer has been dismissed, while officials from Thiruvallur, Chennai, and Dindigul regions have been suspended, following complaints of fraud.

Reports indicate that textbooks meant for students were allegedly sold illegally, leading to losses worth several lakhs.