TN Text Book Corp to print books for competitive exam aspirants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TTESC), functioning under the School Education Department, has decided to publish new books in literature, humanities, and science and technology to aid higher education students and competitive exam aspirants.

The Corporation has proposed to print about one crore copies annually, depending on demand. The books will be made available at 33 district-level central libraries and district TTESC offices.

A senior department official said, “Literature and humanities form a crucial part of many competitive exams, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. The proposed books will cover topics such as ancient and modern Indian literature and will provide aspirants with the kind of in-depth knowledge found in undergraduate courses.”

On science and technology, the official pointed out that the subject was an integral component of the UPSC and other exam syllabi. “These books will provide a strong foundation, integrate current affairs, and offer practice questions,” the official added. “For aspirants from non-science backgrounds, the books simplify complex topics and help build conceptual clarity. Science and technology is often a high-scoring subject in general studies papers.”

The new books would serve as a “complete guide for competitive exams” and confirmed that they would be available within three months. Tenders for printing have already been floated by the Corporation.