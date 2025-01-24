TN students involved in kabaddi tournament fracas safe, already started for Delhi: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Hours after the footage of a clash between a group of students from Tamil Nadu and Bihar during an inter-university kabaddi tournament in Punjab went viral, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured that all the 36 female students from the State were safe. He also assured that the government would take additional security measures for such tournaments in future.

Talking to media persons during a hurriedly convened press conference on Friday evening, Udhayanidhi, who holds the Sports Development portfolio, said 36 students, three managers and coaches from Annai Theresa University, Periyar University and Alagappa University went to Punjab to take part in an inter-university kabaddi tournament.

During a match between Darbhanga University and Annai Teresa University on Friday morning, a dispute arose over a point. “We contacted the delegation over the phone as soon as we received a complaint from there. Coach Pandirajan was taken for inquiry by the police there. Immediately, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) officials contacted the Collector and SP there to ensure the safety of students. A dispute over a point led to a tense situation. Arrested coach Pandiarajan has also been released.”

The students have already left Bathinda for Delhi and arrangements have been made to accommodate them in the Tamil Nadu House, the deputy CM said, “I spoke to coach Kalaiarasi over the phone immediately after receiving the information. No one needs to be tense.”

Asked about the government’s intervention after the incident, Udhayanidhi said Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Mishra spoke to the Collector and SDAT member-secretary J Meghanatha Reddy spoke to the SP immediately after the incident. “All students are safe. The students were treated with first aid kit for minor injuries,” he said, assuring that additional security arrangements would be made when the students leave for such events in the future.

Meanwhile, expressing shock over the attack on the female students part of the kabaddi team, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “There should be equality in sports and there should be no fights.” He also urged the immediate intervention of the State government.