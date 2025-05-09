TN students in Kashmir are safe and would be brought home soon, says state govt

CHENNAI: Amidst the ongoing tension in Jammu and Kashmir, the Tamil Nadu government has stated that students from Tamil Nadu who have gone to Kashmir to study are safe.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, following the death of 26 people in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Army attacked and destroyed nine terrorist camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through 'Operation Sindoor' two days ago. As a result of this, the situation remains tense and escalated between the two countries.

With serious concerns over the well-being of TN students who are pursuing an education in Kashmir, it has been reported that all 41 students from the state are safe. Authorities said that they are in contact with them and steps are being taken to bring them back safely.