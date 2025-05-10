TN students in classes 3,5,8 improve in languages, says State survey

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Saturday released the analysis for the State-Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) conducted to assess the learning outcome of students in classes 3,5 and 8 across the State.

SLAS was conducted with over 9.81 lakh students in three classes in TN on February 4,5 and 6. And, the outcome, along with the learnings and takeaways, was released by the department on Saturday.

With the objective to identify and bridge learning gaps of students in primary and middle-classes in government and government-aided schools and to design suitable interventions and strategies to bridge the gaps, the Directorates of School Education and Elementary Education conducted SLAS, in coordination with the TN State Planning Commission, Samagra Shiksha and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

In the question paper designed by the SCERT, students in classes 3 and 5 were assessed on Tamil, English, Mathematics and Environmental Science (EVS), and on Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science for students in Class 8.

Data released by the education department showed that Class 3 students achieved 67% in Tamil, 69% in English, 54% in Mathematics, and 76% in EVS. In Class 5, students achieved 76% in Tamil, 51% in English, 57% in EVS and 57 in Mathematics.

“In Class 3, achievement levels in Tamil, English and EVS have been higher, and for class 5, it’s the same in Tamil, EVS and Mathematics. Both have been higher than the national and State averages based on the results of the 2021 National Achievement Survey (NAS),” noted the official data attributing to the success of Ennum Ezhuthum (numeracy and literacy) programme.

Further, in Class 8, students achieved 52% in Tamil, 39% in English, 38% in Mathematics, 37% in Science, and 54% in Social Science. And, the achievement levels in Tamil, Mathematics, Science and Social Science are higher than the national and state averages.

Incidentally, the department attributed the outcome to the Ennum Ezhuthum programme, CM’s Breakfast scheme, and establishment of smart classrooms.

Though the report highlighted significant improvement in language learning in classes 3 and 5, it also revealed a concerning decline in Mathematics and Science by Class 8.

“English remains a consistent area for improvement across levels. The report recommends targeted interventions, especially in under-performing districts and continued support for programmes like Ennum Ezhuthum that have shown positive impacts in primary education,” stated the report.

Additionally, the report suggested that if the data is analysed at the individual school level and students’ performance by each question, it should give teachers a greater opportunity to improve teaching and learning in the class. “If the SLAS is conducted annually, it will be an important input for improving education at the foundational level and middle school level. This would, in turn, enable better academic achievements at the secondary and higher secondary levels,” the report added.