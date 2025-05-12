TN students brought from Kashmir to Delhi, to reach Chennai tomorrow

NEW DELHI: AKS Vijayan, Special Representative of Government of Tamil Nadu to New Delhi, said that students studying in various institutions in Srinagar and Baramulla have been brought to the national capital by train, as arranged by the state government.

The students have been accommodated at Tamil Nadu House for the night and will be sent to Chennai on Tuesday.

"Shelling has been going on for the past four days. There is a drone attack. Missiles are also being fired. Since 6 am yesterday, shelling has been going on near my hostel. I have a flight tomorrow morning," stated Kavin Kumar, a second-year postgraduate student at GMC Jammu.

"With the knowledge and guidance of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, we opened our control room in Tamil Nadu. 233 people have stayed in touch with us. We are sending them to Chennai," AKS Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, about seventy-five students from various Central and state universities in Jammu, Rajasthan and Punjab reached Kerala House in Delhi on Friday night and Saturday morning to travel back home by various flights and trains scheduled for Saturday.

In response to the developing situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the opening of a 24-hour control room at Kerala House to assist Keralites in the border states. The helpline number for the control room is 01123747079.

The control room was being managed under the leadership of Additional Resident Commissioner Chetan Kumar Meena, along with Controller A.S. Harikumar, Liaison Officer Rahul K. Jaiswar, and several other officials. They have been assigned to coordinate the activities and provide the necessary assistance to students and residents.

Meanwhile, addressing a press briefing , Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas. Wing Commander Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.