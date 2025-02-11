TN student shares inspiring encounter with PM Modi on 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

CHENNAI: TJ Dominic Geoffray, a student from Mount Litera School in Kanniyakumari district, had the privilege of attending the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an interactive session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi on January 27.

Dominic, who was among the 36 shortlisted students out of 105 selected nationwide, had the unique opportunity to represent Tamil Nadu and engage in a stimulating discussion with the Prime Minister.

"This edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was distinctive, as it marked the first time the event was held in an open garden, deviating from the traditional closed auditorium setting," Dominic told DT Next.

Recalling his experience, Dominic expressed his awe and gratitude for the chance to meet and interact with the Prime Minister.

"It was a truly moving moment, and I felt honoured to be part of this esteemed event, " he said.

During the session, Dominic posed a question to the Prime Minister regarding the ideal diet for students during examination periods.

"To my surprise, the Prime Minister intuitively grasped the essence of my query and provided a detailed response before I could even complete my question," he said.

"The Prime Minister emphasised the significance of a balanced and nutritious diet, highlighting the importance of meal timing and healthy food choices during exams. I was impressed by the Prime Minister's insightful guidance, which I felt would greatly benefit students across the country," he detailed.

"In addition to addressing my query, the Prime Minister also offered valuable advice on managing exam-related stress, covering both academic and sports-related pressures. I found the Prime Minister's words of wisdom extremely encouraging and inspiring,” added Dominic.