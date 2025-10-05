TN stifling dissent, silencing critics: Guv RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over "growing intolerance" in Tamil Nadu's political climate, Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said dissenting voices and social critics were being silenced, eroding the core values of democracy and free expression.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of the Samarasa Suththa Sanmarga Youth Conference at Raj Bhavan, the Governor urged the youth to rediscover and uphold the teachings of Saint Swamy Vallalar, whose timeless philosophy of compassion, equality, and universal brotherhood, he said, holds the key to building a harmonious and just society.

"Swamy Vallalar taught us to see all living beings as part of one united family. When compassion fades, harmony disappears, and society descends into conflict. Vallalar appeared at a time when our land was enslaved under colonial rule, burdened by exploitation and deep social divisions," he said.

Deploring the lack of academic recognition for the revered saint, Ravi observed it was "unfortunate" no university in Tamil Nadu instituted a research chair in Vallalar's name. "While universities celebrate politicians, they have ignored spiritual visionaries like Vallalar, whose message of socio-spiritual unity has been overshadowed by politics driven by power and self-interest," he remarked.

Pointing out that caste discrimination and untouchability continue to plague Tamil Nadu, the Governor said Vallalar's inclusive ideals must guide present-day efforts to promote compassion and equality.

Calling for a renewed socio-spiritual movement, he urged scholars to pursue research and doctoral studies on Vallalar's life and contributions. "His teachings remain profoundly relevant today and must be communicated in simple, contemporary language to reach every section of society, " he added.