TN steps up polio prevention drive in six districts amid fresh infection risk

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Sunday warned that six districts in Tamil Nadu face a renewed risk of polio transmission among children, prompting the government to intensify preventive measures through a special vaccination campaign.

Launching the pulse polio immunisation drive at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Thiruneermalai, near Pallavaram, the Minister said the National Polio Virus Expert Committee has identified 269 districts across 21 states in India as areas vulnerable to a potential re-emergence of the poliovirus. “Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts have been flagged for enhanced surveillance and precautionary action,” he said.

The special immunisation drive began on Sunday, targeting all children below the age of five. Even infants and children who were recently vaccinated are being administered the additional drops, the Minister added.

To ensure full coverage, the government has deployed 27,000 health workers across 7,091 centres with 320 vehicles facilitating the drive. Polio booths have been set up at bus stands, railway stations, airports, and highway check-posts. “We aim to immunise nearly 7.8 lakh children across Tamil Nadu through this drive,” Subramanian said.

Tamil Nadu has been a polio-free state for over two decades, with the last recorded case in Tirunelveli in 2004. India, officially declared polio-free by the World Health Organization in March 2014, has remained free of indigenous cases for 11 years.

However, with new cases being reported in neighbouring countries, health authorities are on high alert. “We are taking proactive measures to prevent any possible resurgence of the virus and to protect every child from this debilitating disease,” the Minister asserted.