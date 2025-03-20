TN State Transport Corporation to recruit 3,300 bus drivers, conductors

CHENNAI: The Institute of Road Transport has issued a notification to fill around 3,300 bus drivers and conductors posts across various state transport corporations.

As per the notification, as many as 364 drivers and conductors will be recruited for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and 318 drivers and conductors for State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC - Villupuram) will recruit 322 personnel, while TNSTC - Kumbakonam will recruit 756 personnel. TNSTC - Salem and TNSTC - Coimbatore will recruit 486 and 344 drivers and conductors respectively. TNSTC - Madurai and TNSTC - Tirunelveli will have 322 and 362 new drivers and conductors. In total, as many as 3,274 drivers and conductors will be appointed.

Interested candidates can apply through www.arasubus.tn.gov website, with applicable charges, between March 21 and April 21. Applicants will have to give written and practical tests and attend interviews.

It may be noted that the transport employees’ unions have been demanding that vacant drivers and conductors’ posts be filled, citing that existing drivers and conductors are overworked.

POSTS AT TN TRANSPORT CORP

Villupuram: 322 personnel

Kumbakonam: 756 personnel

Salem: 486 drivers

Kovai: 344 conductors

Madurai: 322 drivers