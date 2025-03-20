TN State Transport Corporation announces vacancy for bus drivers and conductors

CHENNAI: The State Transport Corporation has issued a notification to fill 3,274 posts for bus drivers and conductors.

According to a Thanthi TV report, there are 3,274 vacant posts in 8 corporations including Metropolitan Transport Corporation and State Express Transport Corporation (Tamil Nadu) Limited, Chennai.

The age limit for this job is 24 to 40 years, with education qualification of minimum 10th Class (Matric) Pass + Tamil language + Heavy Transport Driving License + 18 months experience.

They can apply through the website www.arasubus.tn.gov.in from March 21 until April 21.

The application fee for applying for this post is Rs 1180 for General and OBC category candidates and Rs 590 for SC and ST category candidates.