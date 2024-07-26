TN State Election Commission directs collectors to prepare for Coimbatore, Tirunelveli Mayoral polls

CHENNAI: The State Election Commission on Thursday said that it has issued directions and suggestions to district election officers/ collectors regarding conducting indirect elections for Mayor posts in Coimbatore and Tirunelveli municipal corporations.

Commissioner of SEC B Jothi Nirmalasamy, in a statement, said the commission had already directed the district collectors to hold meetings regarding indirect elections for the posts vacant in local bodies in their respective districts.

The indirect election for the Mayor posts in Tirunelveli and Coimbatore necessitated after the Mayors PM Saravanan (Tirunelveli) and Kalpana Anandakumar (Coimbatore) attached to the DMK party resigned, citing personal reasons.