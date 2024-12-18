TN State Bird Authority expanded, includes Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority

CHENNAI: The state environment, climate change and forest department has expanded the State Bird Authority by including Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority and Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC).

As per a government order dated December 12, the decision to include member secretary of the wetland authority and director of AIWC was taken during a meeting on November 12, in which the progress of Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission was reviewed.

Now, the State Bird Authority has 11 members including the new members.

Other members include commissioners of revenue administration, rural development and panchayat raj, chief engineer of public works department, director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, and head of forest force (HoFF), representative of Bombay Natural History Society and others.

The Secretary of environment, climate change and forests heads the Authority. State Bird Authority has a responsibility to improve the birds sanctuaries in the state, nesting conditions, ecotourism facilities.