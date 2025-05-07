TN stands with Army: CM Stalin; Guv RN Ravi, others hail Operation Sindoor

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday welcomed armed forces carrying out precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said: "Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute."

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Meanwhile, in a display of patriotism and solidarity, Governor R N Ravi and political leaders from Tamil Nadu, cutting across ideological lines, have lauded the Indian Army's successful offensive — Operation Sindoor — targeting terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan.

Governor RN Ravi, in a succinct but powerful message, praised the valour of the armed forces.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai! Operation Sindoor is just the beginning!" he declared.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran invoked the traditional Tamil war cry, "Vetrivel… Veeravel…" — a symbolic chant associated with courage and triumph, reflecting the emotional pulse of the moment.

Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued an impassioned statement extolling the precision and strength of the military strike.

"For the blood that has been shed by innocent Indians, justice has finally been delivered through Operation Sindoor. The roots and branches of terrorism have been annihilated. The scars inflicted upon our nation by decades of terrorism have been avenged, " she stated in a social media post.

She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: "From the War Room, our steadfast Prime Minister oversees every strategic move as Pakistan is given a befitting reply. Whether it is a virus, a war, a pandemic, or cross-border aggression, he ensures India emerges victorious. Our Army echoes that commitment by beating the war drums against Pakistan's hostility."

Striking a poetic chord, she added: "The white roses of Kashmir, once stained red by the blood of terrorism, will now bloom peacefully in the valley's garden of hope. These roses are a tribute to our brave soldiers, who continue to dismantle Pakistan's arrogance with unyielding resolve."

Former BJP state president K Annamalai also expressed unambiguous support for the operation, stating, "The terrorists have been answered in the language they understand best. Jai Hind!"

AIADMK general secretary Edapapdi K Palaniswami on Wednesday hailed the attacks on terror targets and said justice has been delivered under the vigilant leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a social media post, Palaniswami said: "I commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precise execution of #OperationSindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam attack. Under the vigilant leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru. @narendramodi Avl, justice has been delivered. This decisive action underscores our nation's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens."

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor-turned-politician Vijay joined the chorus of praise, saying, "A royal salute to the Indian Army's exemplary security operations. Their unwavering commitment to the nation's safety deserves our utmost respect."