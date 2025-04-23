TN Stamps and Registration dept earns Rs 21,968 cr in FY 2024-25

CHENNAI: The Stamps and Registration department has emerged as a key revenue contributor to the Tamil Nadu government, earning Rs 21,968.24 crore during the financial year 2024–25, according to the policy note presented in the Assembly by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy.

“The revenue was generated through the registration of 33,59,175 documents, encompassing transactions such as conveyance deeds, exchanges, gifts, mortgages, and leases. These categories, which attract stamp duty and registration charges, accounted for the bulk of the department’s income,” according to the policy note.

Beyond property-related transactions, the department collected significant revenue through the issuance of encumbrance certificates, certified copies, and birth and death extracts.

It also handled the registration of Hindu Marriages, Special Marriages, and marriages under the Tamil Nadu Registration of Marriages Act, along with the registration of chits, partnership firms, and societies.

“Fee collections under various categories during FY 2024–25 included Rs 4.14 crore from marriage registrations, Rs 8.96 crore from society registrations, Rs 15.39 crore from chits, and Rs 1.38 crore from partnership firms. Additional collections comprised Rs 21.75 crore under miscellaneous charges, Rs 835.98 crore from optionally registerable documents and marketable societies, and Rs 302.54 crore from judicial stamp duties—amounting to a total of Rs 1,190.14 crore in auxiliary revenues,” it said.

The department’s revenue has witnessed a consistent upward trajectory, almost doubling from Rs 10,643.08 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 21,968.24 crore in 2024–25, marking a 16.7% growth in the latest fiscal year alone.

Officials attributed the surge to increased property transactions, improved compliance, and the department’s ongoing efforts to modernise service delivery through digital platforms, thereby enhancing transparency and operational efficiency.