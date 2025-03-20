TN Speaker M Appavu cautions AIADMK MLA for 'intimidating' behavior in Assembly

CHENNAI: A few days after winning a no confidence motion against him with ease, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday cautioned AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan for his behavior in the House.

Angered by the comments made from his seat by Arjunan who was vainly seeking an opportunity to raise a supplementary question during the Question Hour in the House, Speaker Appavu said, “Arjunan! Do not speak in an intimidating tone from your seat. I will initiate action.”

Clarifying that an opportunity each was given to a ruling and opposition party MLAs alternatively to raise supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the Speaker said, “Priority is given to those members who have not been given an opportunity so far.

A system is being followed for raising questions in the House.” Apparently addressing Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK whip S P Velumani who called him ‘partial’ on Monday during the no confidence motion, Appavu said, “Your MLA is speaking in an intimidating tone. I will initiate action.” The two big guns of the AIADMK nodded in acknowledgement in a manner that suggested that the Speaker could ignore their MLAs request to raise the supplementary question. Unsurprisingly, a resolution Appavu denied Arjunan the opportunity and moved on to the next MLA on queue.