TN Skill Development Corporation signs MoUs with Ahlia University, ITEF

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Ahlia University, Bahrain, and the International Tamil Engineers Forum (ITEF) to expand global and state-level skill development opportunities for students and youth.

The MoU with Ahlia University, executed under the 'Naan Mudhalvan SCOUT' scheme, will facilitate student and faculty exchange, joint training programmes, innovation-driven initiatives, and international internships.

Each year, 100 students from Tamil Nadu, particularly from government colleges, will benefit from internships in universities and institutions abroad.

Under the agreement, TNSDC will cover travel expenses, while Ahlia University will provide training, accommodation, and related facilities, enabling participants to gain international exposure.

The MoU with ITEF aims to enhance state-wide skill development by engaging industry experts as mentors and creating programmes aligned with industry requirements.

The Forum will also extend support through CSR funds and industry collaborations, while TNSDC will provide infrastructure, coordination, and government-backed initiatives.

The partnership is expected to strengthen innovation hubs, research centres, and training facilities, contributing to socio-economic growth in the state.

The agreements were formalised in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, Labour Commissioner CA Raman, and TNSDC Managing Director Kranthi Kumar Pati.