TN signs slew of environment projects with UK

CHENNAI: The State Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department has signed various agreements with the organisations of the United Kingdom, including the formation of a botanical garden in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

A government release said that ahead of the G20 Environment and Climate ministerial meeting in Chennai, UK's Cabinet Minister for Environment and Forest Therese Coffey and the Minister for Climate, Energy and Net Zero Graham Stuart launched key projects with the Environment and Forest Ministers of Tamil Nadu setting new milestones in the strategic climate partnership between the UK and Tamil Nadu.

"In technical partnership with Kew Gardens of London, the Government of Tamil Nadu has planned to set up a Botanical Garden at Chengalpattu district. The garden will conserve and propagate native plant species of Tamil Nadu, including rare, threatened, and endangered species," the release said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Supriya Sahu, Secretary to the Government, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, and Richard Deverell, Director of Kew Garden.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of state forest minister M Mathivendhan.

The MoU commits to Kew providing advice and expertise around landscape planning, plant collection development, botanic garden management, and other related matters to the Government of Tamil Nadu.

During the event, UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT's) mangrove project was launched by Therese Coffey.

The project demonstrates how community MRV (Measuring, Reporting, and Verification) can be codesigned, coproduced, and implemented through inclusive community-based mechanisms. Keystone Foundation. The project will work in 3 climate-smart villages, focusing on three ecosystems – forests, mangroves, and wetlands – selected in consultation with the State government.

"The project will specifically build capacities of forest communities tribals of the Nilgiris District; fisherfolk of Pichavaram mangrove ecosystem in Cuddalore district; and small-holder subsistence farmers and agricultural labourers, living in inland areas of the wetland of Coimbatore district," the release added.

Also, the 'Roadmap for Green Indexing of Industries - Low carbon industrial development in Tamil Nadu', a strategic imitative on industrial decarbonisation was launched by State Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan.