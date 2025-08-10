TN: She lured me with black magic, says man who murdered first wife

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man murdered his first wife and buried her body in a forest after accusing her of using black magic to control him in Sunguvachatiram in Kancheepuram on Saturday.

The accused, Madan, is a car driver from Sriperumbudur. He got married to Laila Kumari (36) of Walajabad 16 years ago, and the couple has a son and a daughter. Three years ago, they divorced following marital disputes, and the children stayed with Madan.

Madan later married Suganya (30) from the same locality. Recently, Madan reconnected with his first wife, and the two began meeting often. When Suganya came to know about their relationship, the couple started to argue often. Madan then blamed Laila for using black magic to make him talk to her again.

On Monday, Madan took Laila to the Tirupandiyur forest area near Tiruvallur, where he murdered her by slitting her throat with a knife and buried the body in a pit before returning home.

On Wednesday, Laila’s mother, Vasantha, filed a missing complaint at the Sunguvarchathram police station. Even as the police were searching for the missing woman, Madan surrendered at the Sunguvarchathram station on Friday and confessed to the murder.

The police exhumed the body on Saturday in the presence of revenue officials and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. Madan was arrested, and he was remanded in judicial custody.