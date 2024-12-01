TN sets up Rs 50 cr fund for conserving endangered species

CHENNAI: The environment, climate change and forest department of the State government has issued an order to establish the 'Tamil Nadu Endangered Species Fund' with a corpus of Rs 50 crore for effectively conserving endangered species.

The government order, dated November 26, details that the initiative's objective is to survey, assess and map threatened and rare species in the state and to ensure such species present outside protected areas by developing management strategies and approaches specific to each species in the form of species conservation and rehabilitation plan.

Partnerships, covenants, trusts and other arrangements with financial or tax incentives will be planned under the fund by the department.

"It would be ideal for these agreements to be formed outside the protected areas. The goals and objectives of threatened species conservation must be achieved through strategic partnerships, which could be formed between various government departments and in the areas of the bioeconomy, private sector narratives, youth engagement, policy and regulation, land use planning, civil capacity, capacity building and culture," the order stated.

The announcement to establish the fund was made in the State budget speech in February. It said that the fund would be constituted with the State government's contribution of Rs 5 crore in the first phase, along with contributions from government entities, donations under corporate social responsibility, and national and international funds.

Moreover, the department will take measures to protect sacred groves across the State by declaring them as Biodiversity Heritage Sites. "Tamil Nadu's sacred groves offer an additional chance to combine cultural preservation and conservation management of endangered tree species. The sacred groves of Tamil Nadu are an integral part of our ancient custom that strives to protect specific land regions that have religious and/or cultural significance," the order added.

The government will also collaborate with various tribal groups and communities, including homes for senior citizens, schools, universities, clubs or associations, and social forestry extension centres run by the forest department.