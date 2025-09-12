TN sets up 24/7 control room to bring Tamils from strife-torn Nepal

CHENNAI: Amid instability in the neighbouring Himalayan nation, the state government has set up a 24/7 control room at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to assist and coordinate the return of Tamil residents stranded in Nepal.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed officials to take immediate steps to ascertain the condition of those stranded, extend necessary assistance and facilitate their safe return, read an official release. Officials at the Tamil Nadu House are jointly working with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal per the directions of the CM.

On Thursday (September 11), 116 TN residents who had travelled to Nepal for tourism and other purposes were safely brought back to India as part of the efforts. Officials said measures are being taken to assist others awaiting evacuation.

The control room at Tamil Nadu House will serve as a helpline for Tamils stranded in Nepal and for their families in the state seeking information. They can contact the control room through landline number 011-24193300, mobile/WhatsApp number 9289516712, or via email at tnhouse@tn.gov.in and prcofficetnh@gmail.com.

The release added that the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of its people abroad and will continue to coordinate efforts until all affected individuals are brought back.