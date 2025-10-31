TN seeks Centre’s aid, wants moisture level eased

CHENNAI: State Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani on Thursday met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, at the Chennai Trade Centre and urged the Union government to permit procurement of paddy with a moisture content of up to 22 per cent instead of the current 17 per cent.

The minister also requested the Union government to expedite the issuance of ‘Fit for Blending certificate’ for fortified rice after quality verification, to ensure timely blending and distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

During his meeting with the Union Minister, Sakkarapani presented a set of demands, including the release of Rs 973 crore pending food subsidy dues for Tamil Nadu for the period 2016–2021 and the sanction of funds based on the final economic cost of rice for the years 2010–11, 2013–14, and 2014–15. He further sought assistance to provide paddy drying machines at procurement centres to enhance efficiency during the harvest season.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Centre for approving the release of Rs 1,745 crore subsidy for October to December 2025.