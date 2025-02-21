TN SC/ST Commission’s 2 benches defunct for over six weeks, petitions piling up

CHENNAI: As two out of three benches of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been defunct for over six weeks now, following the end of the three-year tenure of five of the seven members of the commission, petitions seeking remedy are piling up.

Insiders point out that petitions are accumulating, as only the larger bench of the commission, headed by chairperson S Tamilvanan, is hearing cases. Meanwhile, the two other benches have ceased to exist, as the tenure of vice-chairperson Punitha Pandiyan and four other members ended on January 2 this year. "The commission usually receives an average of 20 petitions a day on wide-ranging issues such as atrocity cases, land issues, and over community certificates," said an insider privy to the developments.

The State government constituted the commission under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu State Commission as per the SC/ST Act 2021 and appointed a retired Madras High Court Judge as Chairperson, alongside six other members, including a vice-chairperson. The members have a tenure of three years.

As a statutory body, the commission, as per the Act, can inquire suo motu or upon petition from a victim or plea on their behalf. Its role is crucial in public seeking remedy for violations of rights under the Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955 and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as negligence in preventing such violations by a public servant. It is also empowered to recommend disciplinary action against government servants, if the commission finds merit in doing so.

After its inception, the commission has received over 5,000 petitions, which have been scrutinised for hearing, and approximately 4,000 cases were closed by the end of December last year. "On average, the larger bench heard 20-30 cases a day from Monday to Friday, while the two other benches heard 10 cases each a day," said an official deputed to assist the commission, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Though the Act permits retaining the existing members for another term, the government decided to appoint new members. A month before the tenure of the existing members ended, the government invited applications between December 14 and 24 for the posts. "We have received more than 400 applications, and the process to fill the vacant posts in the commission is underway," said an official privy to the development.