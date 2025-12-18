TN schools record zero dropouts in primary level, says minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: In the primary level, Tamil Nadu's school dropout stands at zero per cent, and in the higher secondary level, it stands at 7.7 per cent against the national average of 14 per cent, noted School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, calling it a testimony to the quality education in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy on Wednesday, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the Chief Minister’s statement concerning the education system in Tamil Nadu is data-driven and proven over time.

Rejecting the charges about the increase in the number of school dropouts, he said that the State has recorded zero dropouts in primary school education and 7.7 per cent in higher secondary level, while the national average is 14 per cent and added that the government has been initiating steps to curb the number of dropouts in higher secondary education.

Stating that the government is not involved in publicity stunts, as alleged by the former BJP State president, K Annamalai, the minister noted that the government is committed to providing quality education to the students and anyone can access the data available on an open platform.

Meanwhile, the minister issued a strict warning against the lethargic attitude of officials in connection with the wall collapse incident in a school in Tiruvallur district and said that severe action would be taken.

“We are pained over the loss, and a compensation of Rs 3 lakh has been disbursed. The demands of the student’s family would be fulfilled," he said.