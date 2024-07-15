TN school education dept to get new committee members

CHENNAI: The School Management Committee (SMC), which has a vital role in the operations of the government and aided schools in Tamil Nadu, will induct new members for the two academic years from 2024 to 2026.

As per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, all government and aided primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools in the State must constitute a SMC.

After a brief halt, this committee was restructured for two years in the 2022 academic year. The tenure of SMC members expired this year.

Hence, the Directorate of School Education (DSE) has noted that the SMC for the academic years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 will be reconstituted with new members in all categories of government schools, following the necessary guidelines.

The district collectors and education officers have been requested to carry out the work to reconstitute the SMC. The committee will comprise parents, the school head, a teacher and a mandatory female parent on the committee.

To reconstitute SMC, an awareness meeting for parents about the committee will be held on July 28, as directed by the department. Subsequently, the middle school SMC was directed to be reconstituted on August 3, followed by the first round of SMC reconstitution for primary schools on August 10 and the second round on August 17. The SMC reconstitution for high and higher secondary schools will be held on August 24.

The committee will ensure the schools’ and students’ needs are met, table frequent meetings and present the same before the Gram Sabha meetings in districts and education department and appoint temporary staff at schools.