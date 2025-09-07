TN school edu felicitates 3,124 govt school students & principals for outstanding results in board exam

CHENNAI: The TN school education department honoured 3,124 government and aided school students of classes 10 and 12 and principals for their outstanding performance in board exams conducted in the academic year (AY) 2024-25.

During the event held in Tiruchy on Sunday, 2,982 higher secondary school principals and 142 students who secured a centum in Tamil language paper in the particular AY were felicitated by the Minister of Municipal Administration, KN Nehru and Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

In the class 12 board exam held in March 2025, a total of 7.92 lakh students appeared for the exam, out of which 7.53 lakh students passed from 7,513 schools. The pass percentage recorded was at 95.03 percent.

Out of the overall schools, over 5.07 students cleared the exams from 4,381 government and aided schools of the state, recording 93.28 percent.













Additionally, in class 12 board exams in state-run schools, 687 schools recorded full pass percentage, while 26,887 students recorded centums in at least one subject and 134 centums in Tamil language alone.

Subsequently, in the case of class 10 board exam, out of 8.71 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 exam from 12,485 schools, as many as 8.17 lakh students passed. The pass percentage was at 93.80 percent.

And, out of 6.15 lakh students who appeared in the exam in 8,055 government and government aided schools, more than 5.66 students passed, with a pass percentage of 92.06 percent. In class 10 state-run schools, as many as 2,295 schools achieved full percent pass.

Out of the 23,444 students who scored centum at least in one subject, eight students scored centum in Tamil language. Overall, eight students secured centum in class 10 and 134 students in class 12 Tamil language paper in 2-24-25 AY. And, as many as 2,982 government and aided schools secured full pass percent. All amounting to 3.124 honours to students and principals.