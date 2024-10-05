TN school edu dept to conduct academic achievement survey in Nov

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education will be conducting a national achievement survey, a large-scale assessment to obtain information regarding the academic achievements of school students, tentatively from November 19.

Accordingly, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been entrusted to monitor and conduct the survey by appointing various staff at the state and district levels.

A senior official from the SCERT said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be training the officials designated for the survey. Besides training, detailed guidelines will be issued for the authorities who conduct the state-wide survey, he said, adding the survey will be conducted for the students in grades three, six, and nine.

“We have instructed the chief educational officers to send the detailed number of persons inducted for the survey,” he said.

Highlighting that the survey will be conducted in selected schools, the official said, “The survey will analyse the performance of the students to augment the areas of the improvement required.”

He said after the survey, a detailed report will be sent to the NCERT. “The report would help diagnose learning gaps and determine interventions necessary in education policies, teaching practices, and learning,” the official added.