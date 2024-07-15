Begin typing your search...

TN school dept CEO Gnana Gowri appointed as JD of higher education

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 July 2024 6:39 AM GMT
School Education Department 

CHENNAI: Several high-ranking officials in the School Education Department were transferred on Monday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Secretary of School Education Kumaragurubaran issued the order for the transfers of nine Joint Directors in the department.

Chief Education Officer A Gnana Gowri has been transferred and made the Joint Director of Higher Education while Gopi Das has been appointed as the Joint Director of elementary education.

Online Desk

