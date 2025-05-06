TN ryots raise alarm over India’s first genome-edited rice varieties

CHENNAI: The Central government's recent launch of India's first genome-edited rice varieties has drawn sharp criticism from farmers' associations across Tamil Nadu, who say the move threatens food safety, seed sovereignty, and the future of sustainable agriculture.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the rice varieties — DRR Dhan 100 Kamala, and Pusa DST Rice 1 — in New Delhi on Sunday, calling it a ‘historic moment’ for Indian agriculture.

Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), these seeds promise 25 to 30 per cent higher yields, early maturity, and improved tolerance to drought and saline conditions.

"These varieties will not only empower farmers but also help fulfil the nutritional needs of our growing population,” said Chouhan.

"This is a milestone in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he noted.

However, the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association (TNFA) issued a strongly worded statement denouncing the Centre's move.

"The Centre is playing with the lives of farmers and consumers,” said S Gunasekaran, president of TNFA.

"Without proper long-term studies or regulatory safeguards, how can such seeds be released? We are not lab rats,” he said in a statement.

PS Masilamani, general secretary of TNFA, added, "The government claims these are 'genome-edited' and not genetically modified, but the impact on soil, native crops, and human health remains unknown. This is nothing but a corporate-driven model to privatise our seed system."

E Murugesan, a farmer from Melur, voiced concern over traditional seeds being sidelined.

"We've preserved native rice varieties for generations. Will these genome-edited seeds replace our heritage and bind us to companies?" he questioned.

"There is no transparency, " said B Gnanasekaran, a paddy farmer from Chengalpattu told DT Next.

"Were we consulted? No. Do we know the health impact? No. Then how can we trust it?" he asked.

Farmers also highlighted the ongoing legal battle over GM mustard in the Supreme Court.

"While cases are still pending, the Centre is cleverly rebranding GM as genome-editing to bypass scrutiny, " said Gunasekaran.

TNFA urged the Centre to instead focus on reviving fallow lands, improving irrigation, and ensuring fair pricing.

"Real agricultural progress comes not from labs alone, but from listening to farmers, " said Masilamani.

"If this continues unchecked, we will be forced to take our protest to the streets, " warned Gunasekaran.

"This is a fight for our soil, our seeds, and our survival, " he added.