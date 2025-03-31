TN RPF launches WhatsApp group to improve women's safety

CHENNAI: To ensure the safety of women passengers and prevent crimes against them during train travel, the Tamil Nadu Railway Protection Force have set up a WhatsApp group called "Rail Women Passenger Safety."

The group was launched by Railway DGP Vanniyaperumal and aims to bring together women who regularly travel by train, including vegetable vendors, students, working professionals, and women railway police officers, added a Daily Thanthi report.

Police said that the group's main aim is to facilitate the sharing of information about suspects and individuals involved in criminal activities, making it easier for the police to take action.

According to the railway police, since most of these women have been travelling by train for several years, they would have a lot of knowledge about the various people who travel along with them and can spot suspects and criminal activities easily. By using this knowledge of women passengers, the cops hope to create a safer environment for other women travellers.

The initiative has received a positive response from women passengers, and similar groups are being formed at railway police stations across the state. In Chennai alone, the group has been set up at 23 railway stations and encourages women to share information about suspicious individuals or incidents.