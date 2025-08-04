TN Rising in Thoothukudi, doors open to tier-2 cities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will kick off a new series of Regional Investment Conclaves this month, with the inaugural edition scheduled in Thoothukudi. Titled TN Rising, the initiative aims to decentralise industrial growth by spotlighting the sector-specific strengths of different regions in the state.

The conclave scheduled for August 4 will be presided by Chief Minister MK Stalin with the signing of 41 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 32,554 crore in investment commitments, projected to create 49,845 jobs.

Additionally, five projects will be inaugurated during the event, representing Rs 2,530 crore in investments and 3,600 direct employment opportunities. The CM will also inaugurate the EV car manufacturing plant established by Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast.

The conclaves form part of the State government's broader industrial strategy to achieve a $1 trillion economy. By taking investment facilitation beyond Chennai and Coimbatore, the government aims to attract private capital to non-metropolitan centres. Each conclave will aim to focus on regionally relevant sectors and enable direct engagement between local industry clusters, state departments, and potential investors.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, announcing the conclaves, said, "Several regions outside Chennai have a compelling industrial story to tell. These Regional Investment Conclaves called TN Rising are an opportunity for us to show the world that Tamil Nadu is further on the rise as a global industrial powerhouse. Thoothukudi, with its port strength and green energy potential, is the perfect place to launch this series."

The Thoothukudi edition is expected to bring together policymakers, domestic and international investors, sectoral experts, and industry associations. Key focus areas include port-led logistics, renewable energy, electronics manufacturing, and MSME supply chains. It is said the event will include infrastructure presentations, site visits, and workforce briefings under the Naan Mudhalvan skilling scheme.

Thoothukudi has witnessed a spurt in industrial announcements over the past year, including a large-scale electric vehicle facility by VinFast and the upcoming NEO TIDEL Park. The district also houses Tamil Nadu's second-largest port and has existing SIPCOT infrastructure.

Following Thoothukudi, subsequent editions of the conclaves will be organised in other high-potential zones including western, central, and northern regions of the state.