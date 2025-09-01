TN Rising in Germany: CM Stalin inks deals for Rs 3,200 crore investment, 6,250 jobs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin's trip to Germany to promote investment in Tamil Nadu has started off on a positive note on Monday, with memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3,201 crore being signed with three global firms, which would generate 6,250 jobs.

Knorr-Bremse, the Munich-headquartered braking systems manufacturer, will invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up a facility for railway doors and braking systems. This will be the company's first major manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu and is expected to create 3,500 jobs.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group will expand its presence in the State with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The project will generate 2,500 jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu's renewable energy manufacturing sector.

Energy-efficient motor and air movement solutions provider ebm-papst will invest Rs 201 crore over five years to expand both its Global Capability Centre and manufacturing base. The expansion is expected to generate 250 jobs in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), automotive, and industrial applications.

Officials said the new projects will enhance Tamil Nadu's position in global supply chains across railway components, renewable energy, and advanced engineering.

BMW plans to expand its operations

During his visit, Chief Minister Stalin held discussions with senior executives of the BMW Group. The talks focused on the company's potential expansion in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister highlighted the State’s strength in automotive and electric vehicle manufacturing and invited the marquee German firm to deepen its engagement in the State.

BMW reaffirmed its commitment to its existing base in Tamil Nadu and expressed interest in future investments, noting the State's supportive EV infrastructure and industrial ecosystem, said officials.