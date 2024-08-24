TN riparian rights over cauvery will be secured, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Saturday reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government is taking all the steps including legal move to stop the neighbouring Karnataka's proposal to construct Mekedatu dam along the Cauvery river.

Pointing out that the as soon as when the DMK came to power, the Chief Minister M K Stalin had met the Prime Minister thrice and gave memorandum to stop Karnataka to construct the reservoir, he said after Karnataka, in its financial budget in 2022-2023, the Tamil Nadu government has strictly opposed the neighbouring state's move and passed a resolution in the Assembly in this regard.

Listing out the other measures, which was taken by the Tamil Nadu government to stall Karnataka's move to construct the dam, Duraimurugan said accordingly, due to the government's move, the Cauvery River Management Board has recommended that Karnataka should not take any steps to construct the dam since the Cauvery row between the two states was in the Supreme Court.

The Minister also assured that if the Mekedatu case comes to the Apex court, the government will argue to ensure that the riparian rights are secured.

"The state government will take all steps to protect the welfare of the farmers in this issue", Duraimurugan added.