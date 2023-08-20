Begin typing your search...

TN reports zeroCOVID-19 cases

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is 0.2 per cent, after 506 people were tested in the past 24 hours

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Aug 2023 8:17 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero cases on Saturday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,638.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is 0.2 per cent, after 506 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 5. Zero new recoveries were reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,552.

No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll is 38,081.

