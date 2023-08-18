TN reports zero COVID-19 case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State remained at 36,10,637.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 0.4 percent, after 503 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The active cases of COVID-19 in the State is four.

No new recoveries were reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 is 35,72,552. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,081.