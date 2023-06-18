TN reports 3 fresh Covid-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported three COVID-19 cases, including one international case from Bangladesh on Saturday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10,571. One case each was reported in Krishnagiri and Theni. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent, after 2,707 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 31. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 6 active cases. A total of 3 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached to 35,72,460. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.