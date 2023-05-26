TN reports 13 Covid cases, zero deaths

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, including one international passenger from UAE on Thursday. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10,453.

Among districts, Coimbatore reported three, while one case was reported in Chennai, Erode, Kanyakumari, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Thiruvarur and Tiruppur.

While 4,789 people were tested, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 86.

The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 18 active cases. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,079.















