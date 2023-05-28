TN reports 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, including one international passenger from Singapore on Saturday.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State reached 36,10,475.

Among the districts, Chengalpattu and Krishnagiri reported two cases each, while one case each was reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, and Kanniyakumari.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2 per cent after 4,984 people tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the State is 81.

The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 16 active cases. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,079.















